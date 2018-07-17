Thieves target Skegness Costcutter in midnight raid

Investigations are taking place into a break-in at a store in Skegness, in which intruders escaped with two cash registers and cigarettes.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police told the Standard: "We were called at 12.40am to Costcutter in Lincoln Road, Skegness, after activation of an intruder alarm.

“Offenders forced their way through the front door of the shop before stealing two cash registers and cigarettes. They are then believed to have left the scene in a nearby car.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 11 of July 17th.