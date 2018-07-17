Descriptions of midnight Skegness Costcutter thieves released

Police are now hunting for two men after a break-in at a store in Skegness in the early hours of this morning, in which intruders escaped with two cash registers and cigarettes.

The men, both wearing dark clothing, forced entry to the Costcutter shop, on Lincoln Road, by using an implement.

As well as the two cash registers, some cigarettes, they were seen with a large sheet.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police told the Standard: "We were called at 12.40am to Costcutter in Lincoln Road, Skegness, after activation of an intruder alarm.

“Offenders forced their way through the front door of the shop before stealing two cash registers and cigarettes. They are then believed to have left the scene in a nearby car.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw two males acting suspiciously in the area of Lincoln Road/Dorothy Avenue at around this time to contact us.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Incident number 1 of 17 July. Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk including the incident number in the subject box or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org