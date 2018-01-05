Do you recognise gang of men and vehicles thought to be linked to Skegness and Burgh Le Marsh thefts?

Police are appealing for information following a series of theft-from-vehicles in the Skegness and Burgh Le Marsh area over a weekend.

Four men are believed to have travelled around in a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a blue Ford Mondeo, targeting numerous Ford transit work vans and high value tools.

Do you recognise this man?

The incidents all took place over the weekend of the 25 and 26 November 2017 and also saw a set of number plates and a Ford Transit van stolen.

Police are appealing for any information in relation to the individuals pictured, as it may help with our investigation.

If you do have any information, please call 101 quoting number 17000515454.

