Skegness mum devastated after car is stolen - days after being burgled

The daughter of a Skegness woman is appealing for help after her mother’s ‘pride and joy’ car was stolen - just days after being burgled.

Natalie Wild said her mother was in bed asleep in Mulberry Way when sometime during last night the spare key stolen in the burglary was used to steal the car.

“My mum is devastated. The car is her pride and joy and we are appealing to anyone who might be able to help her get it back,” said Natalie.

“The key was in the safe that was stolen in a burglary at mum’s home over Christmas while she was staying with me in Nottingham. Some cash and jewellery were also stolen, including two Pandora bracelets which have sentimental value.

“Mum’s had a lot of sleepless nights since returning home last week and discovering the burglary because the bedrooms were ransacked and she had to wait for the police to come before clearing up. She’d been trying to sleep downstairs on the couch and I think she was so tired last night she didn’t hear the car go.

“She got up to go to the toilet about 5.20am and looked out and the car was gone.

“I’m so worried about her - I just hope someone saw something and can help.”

Police have confirmed the car, a light blue Corsa, was reported stolen at 5.18am this morning. It is believed the incident took place some time between 11pm and 5am. This is currently being investigated as a theft-of-vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting Incident number 27 of today.

The police also confirmed a burglary at the property in Mulberry Way was reported on January 2 at 8pm, It is believed that the car keys were stolen, and the incidents are linked. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 101, quoting , incident number 326.