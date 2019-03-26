HUGE improvement for Pete’s Chippy in Ingoldmells - with new 5 star food hygiene rating

A chippy in Ingoldmells has made a huge effort to turn around its food hygiene rating - going from a 1 star to a 5 star rating.

Pete’s Chippy, in Beach Estate, Roman Bank, has just achieved the highest mark for food hygiene from the Government’s Food Standards Agency.

Pete's Chippy in Ingoldmell has achieved a 5 star food hygiene rating.

The new rating came following an inspection earlier this month, showing a vast improvement from its last rating on July 31, 2018 - when it scored just a 1 star - meaning ‘major improvement was necessary’.

Owners of the chippy have told the Standard they have ‘rectified the issues’ - with their hard work paying off.

The Food Standards Agency has yet to update its website to reflect the current 5 star rating, although the Standard spoke to East Lindsey District Council (ELDC), to confirm the new score.

David Dodds, Environmental Health Manager at ELDC, said: “We are committed to ensuring that the lowest rated food businesses within our district improve their levels of compliance with Food Safety Legislation. This includes making sure businesses know where and how they can improve; we also offer our Safer Food Service which helps businesses understand what they need to do to achieve the best possible food hygiene rating.

“It’s always helpful when a business shows a similar level of commitment to improving and, in this particular instance, the business have really raised their standards to comply with the legislation.”

To see a list of all the other businesses in Skegness with a 5 star food hygiene rating, click here.