This is every Skegness eaterie with a 5 star food hygiene rating

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat out in Skegness - here is your definitive list of all those scoring top marks for food hygiene.

Included here are restaurants, cafes, pubs, takeaways, clubs and bars which the Food Standard’s Agency gave a 5 star rating.

All ratings were correct and recorded on the Government’s Food Standards Agency website as of March 20, 2019.

There are a total of 142 such eateries in the Skegness area which scored top marks - and a combined total of 262 in the Skegness and surrounding areas.

But there are also 19 premises in the Skegness area which scored a 0 or 1 food hygiene rating.

The list of those with the highest 5 star rating is as follows:

Skegness Indoor Bowls Club, Wainfleet Road, Skegness

Skegness Working Mens Club Briar Way, Skegness

Attic Bar, Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade, Skegness

Elysium, 1 Victoria Road, Skegness

Finnigans Bar, Beacon Park Holiday Village, Beacon Way, Skegness

North Parade Social Club, North Parade, Skegness

Roman Bank Bingo And Social Club, Roman Bank, Skegness

The Boathouse, Southview Leisure Park, Burgh Road, Skegness

The Lumley, Lumley Square, Skegness

Marine Boathouse, Drummond Road, Skegness

The Pavillion, Wainfleet Road, Skegness

The Red Lion, Roman Bank, Skegness

The Twelve Oars, Quora Retail Park, Burgh Road, Skegness

Vine Hotel, Vine Road, Skegness

The Waterhole, 6-11 Tower Row, Drummond Road, Skegness

Welcome Inn, Burgh Old Road, Skegness

Wellies, Grand Parade, Skegness

Williams Bar And Lounge, 90-94 Lumley Road, Skegness

Yates, Embassy Centre, Grand Parade, Skegness

Molly’S, 77-87 Lumley Road, Skegness

Skegness Ex Servicemans Club, 2 Grand Parade, Skegness

Tunnys Tavern, 178 Wainfleet Road, Skegness

Beach Bar, Skegness Pier, Grand Parade, Skegness

Blue Lagoon Restaurant, Skegness Natureland Marine Zoo, North Parade, Skegness

Cheryls Pier Kiosk, Skegness Pier, Grand Parade, Skegness

Coasters, Skegness Pier, Grand Parade, Skegness

Hollywood Diner, Skegness Pier, Grand Parade, Skegness

Skegness Youth Centre, Briar Way, Skegness

Teen Spirits/Bistro, Skegness Aquarium, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Arnold’s Diner, Heath Road, Skegness

Beachlands Tea Room, North Parade Skegness

Bill & Bens Cafe, Smiths Amusements, Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness

Boating Lake Cafe, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Cafe 66, Lucky Strike, Grand Parade Skegness

Central Cafe, Unit 1 Barratt Court, Lyndhurst Avenue, Skegness

Chips On Parade, 8 Sandbeck Arcade, South Parade Skegness

Christopher’s Cafe & Tearoom, Avenue Club, 8 Lumley Avenue, Skegness

Coffee & Cake @ The Storehouse, The Storehouse, North Parade Skegness

Coffee Corner, Empire Arcade, Grand Parade Skegness

Coffee Point, Lucky Strike, Grand Parade Skegness

Dee’S Pitstop, Woodside East Wing, Grosvenor Road Skegness

Eats, Plaza Family Entertainment Centre, Grand Parade Skegness

Fat Mo’S Diner, Kids Karting, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Manhattan, Empire Arcade, Grand Parade Skegness

Mcdonalds Restaurant, Grand Parade Skegness

Mr G’s, Compass Gardens, Tower Esplanade Skegness

P.C.C Skegness & Winthorpe, St Matthews Church, Lumley Avenue Skegness

Pizza Hut Restaurant, Heath Road Skegness

Plaza Cafe, Plaza Family Entertainment Centre, Grand Parade Skegness

Poppys Restaurant, Burgh Road West, Skegness

Showbar - Takeaway, Southview Leisure Park, Burgh Road Skegness

Skegness Masonic Centre, Land Opposite Mkm Building Supplies, Holly Road Skegness

Tfdl, Tesco Supermarket, Richmond Drive Skegness

The Beachside Tavern, Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade Skegness

The Cottage Loaf, Unit 14 Hildreds Shopping Centre, Skegness

The Jubilee Cafe, Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade Skegness

Waterfront, Lucky Strike, Grand Parade Skegness

Winthorpe Youth & Residence Ass Lunch Club, Seathorne Chapel Community Hall, Roman Bank Skegness

X-Site Skatepark Cafe, Sea View Pullover, Skegness

Aey’s Authentic Thai Restaurant, 29 Lumley Road, Skegness

Alfie’s, 3 High Street, Skegness

Bon Appetite, 13 Rutland Road, Skegness

Cosy Corner, 39 Roman Bank Skegness

Eptons Skegness Limited,33-35 High Street, Skegness

Flippers Restaurant & Takeaway, 5-9 High Street, Skegness

Fu Yuan, 139 Roman Bank, Skegness

Harris’s Cafe, 36-42 Lumley Road, Skegness

His Place, 29 High Street Skegness

Hot Roast And Farmhouse Bakery, 106-108 Lumley Road, Skegness

Linga Longa, 1-3 Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness

Lusso, 34 Lumley Road, Skegness

Mario’s, 17 Burgh Road, Skegness

Miss Adelaide, 13 High Street Skegness

Mooch, 89 Lumley Road Skegness

Ocean Cafe, 132 Lumley Road Skegness

Saffron, 43 Roman Bank Skegness

Salts Fish & Chip Shop, 189 Roman Bank Skegness

San Rufos, 185 Roman Bank Skegness

Seaview Fisheries, 38-46 Sea View Road, Skegness

Skegness Community Church, 27 Algitha Road Skegness

The Blue Fin, 3-5 Lumley Avenue, Skegness

The Clock Restaurant, 4-5 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness

The Cod & Cockerel, 21 Wainfleet Road, Skegness

The Coffee Bean Skegness Ltd, 59-61 High Street, Skegness

The Community Base, 40 Algitha Road, Skegness

The Ghandi, 33 Roman Bank Skegness

The Olive, 123 Roman Bank Skegness

The Salvation Army, 42 High Street Skegness

Topham’S Tasty Treats, 7 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness

Tower Cafe, 111 Lumley Road Skegness

Tower Cinema Snack Bar, 111 Lumley Road, Skegness

Via Italia, 45 Roman Bank Skegness

Yorkies Cafe, 18 High Street Skegness

Fish And Chip Shop, Coral Beach Caravan Park, Skegness

Atlantic Fish Bar, Beresford Avenue, Skegness

Avalanche Bar, Foreshore Kiosk, 2 Tower Esplanade, Skegness

Bizzy Lizzies Whip & Dip, Ice Cream Kiosk, Scarbrough Esplanade, Skegness

Burger King, Unit 5 Hildreds Shopping Centre, Skegness

Charlies Shellfish Bar, Foreshore Kiosk, 3 Tower Esplanade, Skegness

Embassy Sweets, Kiosk 1, Grand Parade, Skegness

Harry Ramsbottoms, Oasis Food Court, Grand Parade Skegness

Heavenly Ices, Kiosk 3, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Ice Cream Direct, Kiosk 7, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Jadey B’S, Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade Skegness

Kiosk, Plaza Family Entertainment Centre, Grand Parade Skegness

Mr G’S, Kiosk 2, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Mr G’S, Kiosk 9, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Nemo’S Seafood, Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade Skegness

Park Deli, Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade Skegness

Seafood Cafe, Kiosk 3, Grand Parade Skegness

Seafood Kiosk, Kiosk 1, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Sherrys, Kiosk 6, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Skegness Sweet Retreat Ltd, Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade Skegness

Snack Shack, Kiosk 3, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Snax 2 Go, Foreshore Kiosk 1, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Spuds N Stuff, Kiosk 4, Grand Parade Skegness

Subway, Churchill Service Station, 73 Burgh Road, Skegness

The Beach Wine Bar, Kiosk 4, Tower Esplanade Skegness

The Board Walk, Pandas Palace, Tower Esplanade Skegness

The Fish & Chippery,Southview Leisure Park, Burgh Road Skegness

The Food Bar, Kiosk 1, Tower Esplanade Skegness

The Parade, Kiosk 2, Grand Parade Skegness

Tonys Chippy, 1 Grand Parade, Skegness

Top Cabin, Donuts Kiosk, Scarbrough Esplanade Skegness

Tower Kiosk, Kiosk 3, Tower Esplanade Skegness

Trawlers Catch, Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade Skegness

Whippie Dippies, Ice Cream Kiosk, Scarbrough Esplanade, Skegness

Wow, Lucky Strike, Grand Parade, Skegness

Buddy’s, 109 Lumley Road, Skegness

Buddy’s, 107A Lumley Road, Skegness

Clock Tower Takeaway, 7 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness

Damartos, 105A Drummond Road, Skegness

De Bao Chinese & Thai Takeaway, 15 Drummond Road Skegness

Dog House, 50B High Street, Skegness

Efess Takeaway, 66 Castleton Boulevard, Skegness

Goa Indian Takeaway, 110 Roman Bank Skegness

Hong Kong Delight, 68 Castleton Boulevard, Skegness

Kfc, 6 High Street Skegness

King Kebab, 1 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness

Little China, 119 Drummond Road, Skegness

Zorbas Kebab House, 132A Wainfleet Road, Skegness