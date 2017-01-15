Wainfleet’s new library opens its doors

A new chapter for Wainfleet Library has begun with the opening of a new community hub.

Around 20 people visited within the first hour when the doors of the Magdalen College re-opened on Tuesday, three years after they closed as part of Lincolnshire County Council’s cost-cutting strategy.

Since then a campaign has been led by Coun Chris Pain and a successful bid made by volunteers for the building’s renovation and re-launch.

The new library on St John Street will replace the mobile service that has served Wainfleet previously.

As well as the library, the iconic 500-year-old building designed by the same architech as Tattershall Castle Robert de Tateshale, features a cafe and will have a museum upstairs from Easter.

Volunteers and customers gathered for the opening, which was also attended by MP Matt Warman. He said: “I am delighted to see the library open again. This shows what can be achieved when a forward thinking county council works with the local community.”

Volunteer co-ordinator Chris Ramsdale was delighted to see so many customers turn up for the first day.

She said: “You just have to look at the computers in use to see the library is a valuable asset for the town and offers much more than a mobile in the Market Place.”

Frances MacDonald, 75, from Friskney was among those using the computers. She said: “I was involved in the first attempt to re-open the library, I’m so glad to see it open again. I used to use it four times a week but couldn’t use the mobile and there’s no parking in Skegness.”

Rita Clark, 84, of St John Street, said: “I used the mobile library once a fortnight but it’s not the same as coming here, especially with the cafe.”

Coun Pain said: “I’m delighted for the town that the building has been saved. Full credit to Chris Ramsdale and David Turner for his work with the museum in keeping it going forward.”

The library will be open Tuesday, 2-4pm, and Fridays and Saturdays, 10am – 1pm.

