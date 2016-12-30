New library set to open in Wainfleet

Volunteers are preparing to open the doors to a community hub which incorporated the new Magdalen Library in Wainfleet.

It will replace the mobile service that has served Wainfleet previously and opens to the public on Tuesday.

The library will be the 35th community hub to open in Lincolnshire, bringing Lincolnshire’s total number of libraries and community hubs to 50.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for libraries, said: “Congratulations to all the volunteers that have helped get the Magdalen Library off the ground.

“We’ve got more community libraries now than we had in 2014. Volunteers have really embraced the opportunity to create their own local services that work for their communities and, of course, they are still supported by our library provider, Greenwich Leisure Limited, and the council.”

Christine Ramsdale, volunteer coordinator at Magdalen Library in Wainfleet, said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the library in the New Year.

“We’ve got a great variety of books to lend, wifi and four public computers with free access to newspaper archives and sites for researching your family history such as Findmypast.co.uk andAncestry.co.uk. We’re also planning to open a tearoom during library opening hours.”

Diana Edmonds, head of Libraries at Greenwich Leisure Limited, said: “GLL are delighted to see the opening of the latest Lincolnshire hub library.

“As a social enterprise, it’s been our primary goal to get more people across library thresholds and the community hub model - with volunteers supported by trained librarians at the centre - offers the opportunity to do just this. Attractive surroundings, good book stock and helpful staff and volunteers complete the new look service. Happy New Year Wainfleet!”

The library is on St John’s Street, Wainfleet, and will be open Tuesday, 2-4pm and Fridays and Saturdays, 10am – 1pm. The mobile library will be in Wainfleet on Wednesday for people to return any reservations. You can also return books borrowed from the mobile library to the new library.