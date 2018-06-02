Wrestle-mania at Skegness theatre

The stars of touring family spectacular, Megaslam Wrestling, are returning to Skegness next month for their only date in the area this year.

Megaslam Wrestling will be at the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, on Saturday, June 16, at 7pm.

The two-hour live show will see wrestlers from around the world take on the best of British in a fight to the finish.

The Skegness show will include current Megaslam champion, Danny Hudson, a popular Liverpool lad who beat former champion, Dan Evans.

The main event will be a first time rumble match where opponents must throw their opponent over the top rope - the winner being the last man standing for their team.

There will also be a chance to meet the wrestlers after the show.

Brad Taylor, a promoter for the show, said: “We had well attended shows during the summer season in 2017 at The Embassy Theatre.

“We hope to add a lot more events into the diary for Skegness.

“This show will feature something for everyone. It is a great family experience and we hope residents of the Lincolnshire area will come and support it as we promise an unforgettable evening of action.”

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £12 or £43 for a group are four, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.