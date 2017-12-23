Work off festive indulgence at walk

There is a chance to walk off those mince pies and turkey sandwiches with a Boston walking group as a part of an annual festival.

The walk will take place at Gibraltar Point, a nature reserve near Skegness, on Thursday, December 28.

It comes as part of the Ramblers Festival of Winter Walk.

The Boston group will be setting off at 10.30am for a five-mile walk. Call 07761 937368 for extra details.

The Boston group’s walks will continue in January.

More information on the group can be found at www.lincolnshireramblers.org.uk