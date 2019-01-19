Winter wonderland of white to walk at Gunby Hall

A National Trust property near Spilsby is hosting a week of snowdrop walks next month - with a tasty treat on the cards too!

Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens is kicking off 2019 with guided snowdrop walks, from Monday, February 11, to Friday, February 15.

Enjoy snowdrop week at Gunby Hall. EMN-190901-160532001

Visitor experience manager at Gunby Hall, Astrid Gatenby, said: “We may still be officially closed, but it will be great to welcome visitors to Gunby for the snowdrop walks in February.

“In 2018 we welcomed nearly 40,000 visitors and the volunteer team has grown to nearly 200 helpers.

“In 2019 we’ll be celebrating that Gunby was gifted to the National Trust 75 years ago.

“It was in 1944 that the Massingberd family gave us to the nation, which means we can still share this beautiful place with visitors today.

“Watch out for a 75 year ‘birthday party’ and lots of other events that mark this remarkable anniversary.”

The one-hour walks take place daily, at 11am and 2pm.

After your walk, why not warm yourself up in the tea rooms with a hot drink and a piece of cake - all included in the price.

Walks are priced at £9 per adult and £6 per child.

Admission prices apply, and dogs on leads are welcome.

Booking is essential on gunbyhall@nationaltrust.org.uk or 01754 890102.