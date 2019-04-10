What’s on in the Skegness area this week

Here is a list of some of the events taking place in and around Skegness from today (Wednesday, April 10) ...

TODAY

Turkey Creek. Wild West event at the Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-5pm.

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

Turkey Creek. Wild West event at the Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm.

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Purple Zeppelin. The Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £21.50 (£10 children).

Turkey Creek. Wild West event at the Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm.

Fortnightly sewing and chat group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 12.30pm. £2 per person to cover tea, coffee, and biscuits. No need to book.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

Turkey Creek. Wild West event at the Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-5pm.

Bird feeder making. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-5pm.

Spitfire Solo. Alford Corn Exchange. 8pm. £10.

SUNDAY

Turkey Creek. Wild West event at the Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-5pm.

MONDAY

The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-5pm.

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness. Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing. Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

TUESDAY

Fortnightly knit, crochet and chat group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 12.30pm. £2 per person. Includes tea, coffee and biscuits. No need to book.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-5pm.

Wild art making. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-3.30pm.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

First Step to Fitness. Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Stretch and Release. Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

** Send your events for the Leisure page to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk