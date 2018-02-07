West End show will rock the Embassy Theatre

Direct from the West End, a hit show honouring five giants of rock ‘n’ roll is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Be Bop a Lula will be at the Grand Parade venue next Friday, February 16, at 7.30pm.

The show follows the lives of Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

In 1960, Eddie and Gene flew in from the USA and were joined by British heartthrob Billy Fury for the UK’s first multi-artist rock ‘n’ roll tour.

Show producer Pete Tobit said: “Theatregoers are invited to relive these seminal concerts in the company of incredible singers and a band said to be tighter than a pair of your tightest drainpipe trousers.”

The five rock legends are seen combined on stage together for the first time.

Tickets, priced at £23.00 for adults, and £12 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from 01507 613100.