Wartime hits from the 40s at the Embassy Theatre

A feel-good show featuring songs from the 1940s is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Hits From The Blitz will be at the Grand Parade venue next Friday, March 16, at 2pm.

Songs will be brought to life by singers and multi-instrumentalists from the Five Star Swing band.

The show will include songs Pack Up Your Troubles, The White Cliffs of Dover, A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square, Run Rabbit Run and Little Brown Jug.

A spokesman for the show said: “One of the many things that came out of the UK during the Second World War years was British people’s determination to sing-a-long and help raise the mood out of all that was bad around them.

“Join us for an afternoon of sing-a-long and memories that will create the uplifting mood of the 1940s era.

Tickets, priced at £15.50, available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.