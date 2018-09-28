Vikings prepare for battle in Skegness

For centuries, the Lincolnshire coastline has been fairly quiet on the battle front - but that will all change when a Viking Festival arrives in Skegness.

The festival, organised by Visit Lincs Coast, will be held on Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7.

Don't miss the action at the Village Church Farm.

From 11am to 3pm on both days, two Viking groups - Wuffa and The Dragon Shields - will be situated at the Village Church Farm, in Church Road.

Visitors will be able to wander through the living Viking encampment where they will be able to watch Vikings go about their daily jobs.

These include making arrows, sharpening tools and cooking over open fires.

Visitors will also be given the chance to get involved in various activities.

Prepare for a weekend of action as Vikings from Wuffa and The Dragon Shields descend on Skegness.

‘Skirmishes’ and ‘vicious battles’ will also take place over the weekend.

More than 50 warrior Vikings from Wuffa and The Dragon Shields will meet for the first time in more than 1,000 years.

On the Saturday evening from 5pm, Skegness Central Beach will witness the largest Viking battle the shores have seen for some time.

Spectators can watch as the Vikings battle it out, and the evening will end with a fire-juggling show and a firework spectacular.

The event is free to attend, but donations to the Village Church Farm are welcome.

For more, go to www.visitlincscoast.co.uk/events