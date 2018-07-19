Tributes to Roy Orbison at Skegness theatre venue

A show paying tribute to music legend Roy Orbison is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Barry Steele stars in The Roy Orbison Story at the Grand Parade venue this Friday, July 20.

Audiences will be transported on a musical journey from the early years through to the 1980s when Roy Orbison worked with Bono, Bruce Springsteen and George Harrison.

The production will also include original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison.

Barry Steele said: “Orbison’s songs not only have wonderful melodies and tunes, the lyrics are some of the most sublime ever written.

“Not only does the music take you back in time, the songs can make you happy, sad and emotive all at the same time.

“His songs are quite simply timeless.”

For tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk