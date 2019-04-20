Tribute show to The Spice Girls is coming to Skegness

A touring theatre production inspired by the ultimate girl power group - The Spice Girls - is coming to Skegness.

Wannabe: The Spice Girls Show will be the Embassy Theatre next Saturday, April 27, at 7.30pm.

The show takes its title from The Spice Girls’ debut single, which was released in 1996 and climbed the charts to take the Number One spot.

A show spokesman said: “Now more than 20 years later, audiences of all ages are gleefully reliving the glamour, fun and sheer poptasity of the Spice Girls with this fabulous show.

“Wannabe: The Spice Girls Show follows the girls’ glittering careers from their first release to their 2012 London Olympics ceremony reunion.

“Costumes, groups and families are all welcome for the biggest 90s party in town.”

The show will feature hits such as Say You’ll Be There, Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are, Spice Up Your Life and Stop.

There will also be new arrangements of I Turn To You, by Mel C, and It’s Raining Men, by Geri Halliwell.

Tickets, priced at £22.50, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the Embassy Theatre box office on 01754 474100.

• If you purchase six or more tickets, there is a 10 per cent discount.

• The Embassy Theatre box office is open between 10am and 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday.