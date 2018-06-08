Tribute show to The Beatles is coming to Skegness

Tributes will be paid to music legends The Beatles in a show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Upbeat Beatles will be at the Grand Parade venue next Friday, June 15, at 7.30pm.

The show will include hits from The Beatles including Beatlemania, America, and Sergeant Pepper.

Audiences will also follow the story of the four-piece, with narrative and a multi-media presentation.

A spokesman for the show said: “The Upbeat Beatles are second to none - powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship.

“The guys have an easy, happy rapport with any crowd, giving them a reputation to be envied as the best in the business.

“If you love the Beatles you’ll love this show, and if you don’t love the Beatles you’ll love this show!”

Tickets, priced at £21 for adults and £10 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.