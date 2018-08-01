Tribute show to Sir Elton John in Skegness

Tributes will be paid to multi-award winning music legend Elton John in a show coming to Skegness.

The Rocket Man will be at the Embassy Theatre this Friday, August 3, at 7.30pm.

Audiences can travel back in time and be treated to hits such as Crocodile Rock, Are You Ready for Love, I’m Still Standing, Tiny Dancer, and of course Rocket Man.

A show spokesman said: “Book your tickets now for this unmissable concert”

Tickets, priced at £25, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.