Tribute show to Pink Floyd is coming to Skegness

Tributes will be paid to legendary band Pink Floyd in a show coming to Skegness.

The UK Pink Floyd Experience arrives at the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, on Friday, June 14.

Featuring eight top flight musicians and a world class crew, this concert-based production authentically recreates the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance, including impressive video projection on a large circular screen and a stunning light show.

It includes hits such as Dark Side of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Comfortably Numb.

Bass player and vocalist David Power said: “We are always pleased with the positive reaction to the show.

“It seems we leave audiences on a Pink Floyd high.”

Tickets, priced at £25 each, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the theatre box office on 01754 474100 (opening hours are 10am-4.30pm Mon-Sat).