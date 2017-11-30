Tree-mendous fun is coming to Alford

Festive celebrations are continuing in Alford with a Christmas tree festival at Alford Manor House.

The property in West Street will be home to 33 decorated trees during the festival.

Visitors can attend the free festival between 10am and 4pm next Tuesday, December 5, and next Friday, December 8.

This Sunday, December 2, Alford Manor House will be open between 10am and 3pm, with stalls in the marquee open during the same hours.

The annual Christmas Extravaganza will also be held in Alford this Friday, December 1, from 4pm to 8pm.

Youngsters can visit Santa in his grotto, enjoy music from Alford Silver Band and local schools, and browse charity and craft stalls.

There will also be games and a raffle, as well as mince pies and mulled wine.

The Christmas Extravaganza will be held in Alford Market Place and outside the Corn Exchange.