Touring show tackles issues of new housing and immigration

A brand new comedy tackling the subjects of new housing and immigration is coming to Alford next weekend.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring Scheme, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

The Frozen Roman istouring nationally, tackling the thorny subjects of new housing and immigration.

The story follows a group of hapless villagers who regard plans for a new building development in their midst as a threat to their quiet way of life.

The discovery of an ancient Roman burial site under the pub could throw them a lifeline if they can somehow authenticate the existence of their real life Roman – but things aren’t always what they seem!

Kate Bramley’s comedy also focuses on the topic of migration and her musician friend, Dr Nahro Zagros, who was a refugee in Hull for a decade from 2000, is an advisor on the project.

Kate said: “There is a Syrian character in the show who has had to flee his own country.

“It’s an echo back to the Roman times when Syrian archers patrolled Hadrian’s Wall and Iraqi boatmen patrolled the seas at Newcastle.

“I suppose I wanted to discuss the fact that migration has been going on for a long time!”

Badapple Theatre Company are a safe pair of hands when it comes to rural touring and are one of the most prolific groups in the country.

Over the last 20 years, it has been their mission to take productions to the smallest of rural venues and in doing so, create fantastic new art experiences in seemingly the most unlikely of places.

The Frozen Roman stars Jack Alexander (who has performed at the Lowry and Derby Playhouse) and features original songs and music by Jez Lowe (Sony and Aria award-winning singer/ songwriter), who is also a Live & Local regular.

The production is expected to run for 110 minutes, and there will also be a brief interval.

Tickets, priced at £10.00 standard, £7.50 for under 18s and £7.50 for students, are available from JB Flowers, in South Street, Alford, on 01507 463 666.

Audiences can also book their tickets online by visiting: www.alfordcornexchange.co.uk/eventdetails/231