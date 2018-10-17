Three’s a crowd in latest show at Spilsby Theatre

A play which follows an aspiring comedian is coming to Spilsby Theatre.

MJS Productions present 70 Shades Damper on Wednesday, October 24 at 7.30pm.

Their latest production is a sequel to 69 Shades of Beige, a show which was performed in Spilsby last year.

A spokesman from MJS Productions said: “70 Shades Damper follows the life of Tom Good who wants to become a comedian.

“He is spurred on by his greedy agent and wife who longs for a family.

“Not everything goes to plan but we follow his life from four-years-old and meet a multitude of characters along the way.

We have performed several shows at Spilsby Theatre and have always received great feedback.

“We are looking forward to performing in the venue again which has undergone some changes since we were last there, so we are looking forward to seeing that.”

Tickets, priced at £10, can be reserved by calling 01790 752936

• 70 Shades Damper has been written and directed by Matt Sargent - who also stars in the show.