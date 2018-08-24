Three-day festival from crafts group

Stilt walking will be among the attractions at the festival from Alford Craft Market.
A variety of attractions will be on offer when Alford Craft Market holds its biggest event of the year this Bank Holiday weekend.

The not-for-profit organisation will be staging a festival at Alford Manor House from Saturday, August 25, to Monday, August 27, between 10am and 5pm each day.

Visitors to the grounds (and a marquee) will find street theatre, stilt walkers, live music, Punch and Judy, Morris dancers, craft demonstrations, a barbecue, teas, and beer.

Admission is on a give what you can afford basis to help cover entertainment costs.