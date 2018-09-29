Thought provoking drama at Spilsby Theatre

A thought provoking drama about abuse in the care system will be performed at Spilsby Theatre next weekend.

Double Jeopardy will be performed on Saturday, October 6, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The drama has been written and directed by local author Kate Mitchell and will star members and friends of the Louth Poetry and Creative Writing Group - part of Louth Writers’ Cafe.

Double Jeopardy has been adapted from a short story of the same name written by Kate, which was published earlier this year.

Kate said: “Double Jeopardy is a thought-provoking contemporary drama about the challenges of historical investigations into abuse in the care system, both from the point of view of the victims, and the accused.

“It’s a semi-improvised performance, which means I have given the cast a script, but rather than just learn the words, they’ve focused on getting to know the characters and discussing the themes, and the actors have come up with their own creative interpretations.”

The performance will be followed by an informal discussion with the writer and cast.

The show explores adult themes which are not considered suitable for young people.

Tickets, priced at £10/£8, from 01790 752936 or info@spilsbytheatre.com