Wheels are in motion for Skegness Classic Wheels Show

Bigger and better each year – this years fifth Skegness Classic Wheels Show is expected to attract more than 250 vehicles in aid of local charities next month.

The event on Sunday, September 15 (11am-4pm) will be held at Skegness Water Leisure Park on Skegness Aerodrome, next to the Walls Lane station of the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway (LCLR).

Entry this year will cost £3 for adults and £1 for children, with proceeds going to Skegness Lifeboat Station, the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance and the Skegness Sea Scouts.

For an extra £1, visitors will also be able to take a ride behind the steam locomotive Jurassic – which dates from 1903 – or a heritage “Simplex” diesel locomotive, on the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway.

Visitors will also be able to ride in the specially-adapted former World War One bogie wagon (built in Lincoln by Clayton and Shuttleworth in 1917) which has been restored as a disabled-friendly passenger carriage, thanks to a grant from the Peoples’ Millions Fund of the National Lottery.

They will also be able to travel in the magnificent carriage built for the Ashover Light Railway in Derbyshire in 1924 by the Gloucester Rail, Carriage and Wagon company, which the volunteers have restored.

The fares from the steam train rides will go towards the LCLR charity.

And visitors will also be able to soar over Skegness by helicopter – rides cost £39 for a six mile experience with group and family discounts available.

Booking in advance is recommended, via Central Helicopters, on 01664 823846.

Prizes will be awarded to the best vehicles on display, and there will also be refreshments, trade stalls and club displays.

The cars, motorcycles and commercials form part of private collections and most are seldom displayed to the public.

It is expected that no fewer than eight E-type Jaguars (the 1960s classic) will be on display, together with Rolls Royces, Jaguars, Bentleys, and Austins.

Among the commercial vehicles on display will be a selection of restored Karrier lorries, which the Water Leisure Park’s owners, Ellis Bros (Contractors) Ltd used when setting up their business in Skegness.

Another attraction will be the aircraft XS456, English Electric Lightning T5, which is under restoration by volunteers in the area between the railway and the edge of the airfield.

Entertainment will be provided by Aiden Butler, a local artist who sings and plays his guitar with a range of popular songs and his own work.

Organiser Ian Ellis said: “The popularity of the show lets us share our enthusiasm for classic forms of transport – the cars, the lorries, the motor bikes, the trains and the aircraft – to help us raise funds for local charities.”

• If you would like to enter your classic vehicle in the show, register at www.swlpevents.co.uk