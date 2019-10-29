What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

WEDNESDAY (October 30)

* Fear Island. Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. Until November 3. Attractions £6 (£5 if pre-booked); Scare Pass £18 (£15 if pre-booked).

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-3.30pm. £2.50.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Halloween Pumpkin Party. Spilsby Theatre car park. Spooky fun for all the family. 7-10pm. £3 minimum donation.

* Light Party. Games, treats, crafts and a pumpkin hunt around the village. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 5.30-6.30pm. Colourful, but not scary costume encouraged. For details, contact Colin on 01754 811260

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* The Nutcracker. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £23 (£22 senior citizen, £19 children).

* Spilsby Acoustic Night. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-11pm. Free entry, donations welcome.

* Make a beautiful sterling silver 2.5cm flower pendant/keyfob. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £55, including material and use of tools.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

* Halfway to Paradise. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £23 (£15 for children).

* The Frozen Roman. Alford Corn Exchange. 8pm. £10/£7.50.

* Alford bonfire and fireworks display. Alford and District Cricket Club. 6pm. £5 (free for young children).

SUNDAY

* Last Night of the Proms featuring Steve Walker’s The Big Swing Band, Lincolnshire Brass and Swing Squad Dancers. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7pm. £18 (£9 children).

* Sunday Afternoon Tea Dance. Alford Corn Exchange. Easy sequence and ballroom dances to recorded music, with raffle. 2-4.30pm. £5, including tea/coffee and cake.

MONDAY

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5.

TUESDAY

* Rotary Club of Spilsby fireworks display. Spilsby Playing Field. Gates open at 5.30pm for a 7pm start. £4 (£2 children).

* Batemans’ bonfire and fireworks display. Batemans Visitor Centre, Wainfleet. Doors open at 5pm, the bonfire lit at 6.30pm, laser show at 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm. £6 (£3 children, free for under 5s).

* The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Meeting at the Northshore Hotel, Skegness. 10-11am.

* Throwing on the Potters Wheel. Learn how to work with clay, centre a piece of clay, and throw a bowl(s). Alford Craft Market. 10.20am. £35, including clay, glazes and firing.

* Burgh parish quiz. WI Hall. 7.30pm. Teams of four allowed. £4 per team. To book, call 810194 before Sunday.

* Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

* Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* Tone-Fit, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am. Enquiries to Jan Hutson on 07833 331149.

* First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

