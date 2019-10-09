What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

TODAY

* Comedy Night (adults only). Spilsby Theatre. 7pm. £10.

* Further Recollections and Reflections exhibition from Mike Finney. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Daily. Free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-3.30pm. £2.50.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Dracula – One Bloody Fang After Another. Neverland Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £10 (£35 for party of four).

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* The Dreamboys. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 8pm. From £21.50.

* Open poetry and spoken word. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 8-9.30pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm. £16.50

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

* Launch of Fear Island. Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. Selected dates until November 3. Attractions £6 (£5 if pre-booked); Scare Pass £18 (£15 if pre-booked).

* Concert in the Music Room – Edward Lear’s Bongs, Dongs, and Songs. Gunby Hall. 7-8.30pm. £10.

To book, call 01754 892991.

* Silver and Gold Weekend part one, including BriSCA F1 Stock Cars. Skegness Raceway. From 6pm. £19 (£8 for juniors, £17 for seniors, kids go free).

* Monthly Art and Print Club. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 3.30pm. £35. All materials included, just bring a sketchbook. Book online, in person at the Alford Craft Market Shop, or by calling 01507 463341 (daytime only).

SUNDAY

* Silver and Gold Weekend part two, including BriSCA F1 Stock Cars. Skegness Raceway. From noon. £19 (£8 for juniors, £17 for seniors, kids go free).

MONDAY

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

* The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Meeting at Chapel St Leonards Village Hall, Sea Road. 10-11am.

* Burgh parish quiz. WI Hall. 7.30pm. Teams of four allowed. £4 per team. To book, call 810194 before Sunday.

* Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

* Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* Tone-Fit, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am. Enquiries to Jan Hutson on 07833 331149.

* First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

