What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

TODAY

* Further Recollections and Reflections exhibition from Mike Finney. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Daily. Free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

* Monthly quilting club with quilter Sue Frecklington. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £13. Book online, at Alford Craft Market Shop or by calling 01507 463341 (daytime only).

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-3.30pm. £2.50.

* Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae. Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. 7pm.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Daniel O’Donnell. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £35.50.

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* La Voix. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £23.

* Spilsby Acoustic Night. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-11pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm. £16.50

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

* The ELO Experience. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £25.50 (£16.50 for children).

* Between the Lines live music. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-10.30pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

* Burden of Paradise concert featuring saxophonist Snake Davis (Take That, Lisa Stansfield, M People). Alford Corn Exchange. 7pm for a 7.45pm start. £15.

* Throwing on the Potters Wheel. Alford Craft Market. £35 per person. 10.30am. Also Tuesday, October 8, same time. Book online, at Alford Craft Market Shop or by calling 01507 463341 (daytime only).

SUNDAY

* Apple Day. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

Sunday Afternoon Tea Dance. Alford Corn Exchange. Easy sequence and ballroom dances to recorded music. £5 (includes tea/coffee and cake).

Pottery Design and Decoration – four-week course with Pris McGirr starting Sunday, October 6 (and Wednesday and Thursday, October 9 and 10). Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £100 for four weeks. Book online, at Alford Craft Market Shop or by calling 01507 463341 (daytime only).

MONDAY

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Meeting at the Storehouse, North Parade, Skegness. 10-11am.

Burgh parish quiz. WI Hall. 7.30pm. Teams of four allowed. £4 per team. To book, call 810194 before Sunday.

Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

Tone-Fit, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am. Enquiries to Jan Hutson on 07833 331149.

First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

** Got an event coming up or looking to update your entry? Get on touch on david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk