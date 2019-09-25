What’s on in the Skegness area this week

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

TODAY

* Buddy The Buddy Holly Story. The Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. £26.50 (£15 for children). Pre-Show Cream Tea. 1.30pm. £8.95. Also on Thursday and Saturday, with just a 7.30pm showing on Friday.

* The 20th Anniversary of The Original Skegness Soul Weekender. Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. Four nights and three days. Tickets – Tamla Coffee Bar & Record Shop, Drummond Road, or call 01754 762635/07850 538320

* Autumn Colour exhibition by Art on the Map group. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Daily up to and including Monday. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-4pm. £2.50.

* Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae. Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. 7pm.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm. £16.50

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

* Skegness Goldwing Light Parade. Tower Esplande, Skegness. Static display of bikes and trikes from 10am to 4pm, with light parade around the town at 7.30pm.

* Andante Live Blowin in the Wind. Neverland Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm (doors 7pm). £11.

* Lincolnshire Spirit Seekers present Paracon 2019 paranormal convention for all the family. Village Church Farm Museum, Skegness. 10am to 5pm. £5 (£2.50 for children). Paranormal investigation at 9pm (additional £10).

* Table top sale. Mumby Church. 10am to 2pm.

SUNDAY

* Lincolnshire Spirit Seekers present Paracon 2019 paranormal convention for all the family. Village Church Farm Museum, Skegness. 10am to 5pm. £5 (£2.50 for children).

MONDAY

* Beginners daytime four-week sewing group with Sandy Loosley. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £26 or £7.50 per session.

* Prize Bingo. Stickford Community Centre. Doors open at 6.45pm, with play beginning at 7.30pm.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

* The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Meeting at the Tea Rooms, Burgh le Marsh. 10-11am.

* Further Recollections and Reflections exhibition from Mike Finney. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm.

* Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

* Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* Tone-Fit, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am. Enquiries to Jan Hutson on 07833 331149.

* First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

l Got an event coming up or looking to update your entry? Get on touch on david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk