What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events due to take place in the Skegness area in the coming week ...

TODAY

Autumn Colour exhibition by Art on the Map group. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Daily. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-4pm. £2.50.

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae. Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Jimmy Carr – Terribly Funny. The Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 8pm. £31.50.

Alcatrazz with Graham Bonnet. The Suncastle, Skegness. 7pm (doors). £15 (£8 for accompanied under 18s).

Northern Soul Survivors Weekender. Butlins, Ingoldmells. Until Monday.

Acoustic Music Jam. Spilsby Theatre. 8-11pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

Wesley’s Chapel at Raithby by Spilsby will open again on September 20 and 21 from 11am to 4pm each day. Refreshments will be available from the village hall, itself an interesting building formerly the village school.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm. £16.50

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

Thank You For The Music. The Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24.50 (£15 for children).

Raku Pottery workshop with Pris McGirr. Alford Craft Market. £50 per person.

Sale of antiques, collectables, and jewellery. Little Steeping Village Hall. 12-3pm.

Dad’s Go Free Weekend. Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells. Also Sunday.

SUNDAY

Great British Beach Clean. Gibraltar Point, Gibratar Road, Skegness. 10am to 12pm. Free.

Dad’s Go Free Weekend. Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.

MONDAY

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

Buddy The Buddy Holly Story. The Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm £26.50 (£15 for children).

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Finnigans Bar, Beacon Way, Skegness. 10-11am.

Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

Tone-Fit, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am. Enquiries to Jan Hutson on 07833 331149.

First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

** Got an event coming up or looking to update your entry? Get on touch on david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk