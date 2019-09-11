What’s on in the Skegness-area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness-area this week.

TODAY

* Autumn Colour exhibition by Art on the Map group. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Daily. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-4pm. £2.50.

* Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae. Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. 7pm.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Hidden Gunby. Chance to see behind closed doors and peak into Gunby Hall’s hidden corners. 10.30-11.30am. £4.

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* Boogie Wonderland. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24 (£15 for children).

* Open Poetry and Spoken Word. Spilsby Theatre, 8pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

* Paint pouring workshops with Carey Jones, first of four – introduction to paint pouring, materials on a budget and preparing paint. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £35 per workshop or £130 for all four sessions. All materials provided.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

* Mercury. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £22 (£15 for children).

* Heritage Fair Weekend. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am-4pm.

* The Bell Collective. Jazz standards and original compositions from Ruth Bell and her collective or musicians. Free entry, with donations in the hat.

Quiz night in aid of Oncology Unit at Lincoln County Hospital. Alford Corn Exchange. 6pm for a 7pm start, with supper at 8pm, and then more quizzing. £10 per person. See alfordcornexchange.co.uk for details.

SUNDAY

* 5th annual Classic Wheels Show. Skegness Water Leisure Park, Ingoldmells. Lincs Coast * Heritage Fair Weekend. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am-4pm.

* Light Railway rides, private classic car collection display, club display, trophies and awards, refreshments, traders, and helicopter rides. 11am to 4pm. £3 (£1 for children under 16).

* Heritage Open Day. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free.

MONDAY

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

* The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. The Lookout Public House, off Roman Bank, Skegness. 10-11am.

* Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

* Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm .

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* Tone-Fit, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am. Enquiries to Jan Hutson on 07833 331149.

* First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

** Got an event coming up or looking to update your entry? Get on touch on david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk