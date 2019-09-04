What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events taking place in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

TODAY

Monthly quilting club. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £13.

Pottery design and decoration four-week course, starting Wednesday and Thursday. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £100.

Autumn Colour exhibition by Art on the Map group. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Daily. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-4pm. £2.50.

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae. Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

Roy Chubby Brown. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24.50.

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Jane McDonald Live in Concert. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. Tickets from £33.

Spilsby Acoustic Night. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-11pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

Skegness Vintage Seaside Festival. Tower Gardens, Skegness.

Islands in the Stream – The Music of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. 7.30pm. £24.50 (£15 for children).

Ian Johnstone and The Shaw Thing. Spilsby Theatre, 7.30-11pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

Throwing on the Potters Wheel. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £35.

Pin Loom Weaving workshop with Tracy Edwards. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £13.

Lincs Wolds & Coast Churches Festival, St Matthew’s and St Clement’s, Skegness, St Mary’s Winthorpe, All Saints, Croft. Details at www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org

SUNDAY

Skegness Vintage Seaside Festival. Tower Gardens, Skegness.

Lincs Wolds & Coast Churches Festival. Open event St Matthew’s and St Clement’s, Skegness, St Mary’s Winthorpe, All Saints, Croft. Details at ww.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org

MONDAY

PalMs Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Gibraltar Point Visitors Centre car park. 10-11am.

Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

** Got an event coming up or looking to update your entry. Get on touch on david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk