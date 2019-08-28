What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area this week?

TODAY

* Lipstick on your Collar. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £22 (£10 children).

* Comedy Turns with Steve Barclay. Neverland Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £10.

* Collected, Captured, Cast – botanical pieces cast in silver and embroidered. Gunby Hall. 11am-5pm. Free, but normal admission charges apply. Daily, ending on Saturday.

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-4pm. £2.50.

* Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae. Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. 7pm.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Janice Sutton Productions presents Musicality. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £17 (£10 for children).

* Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime. Neverland Theatre, Skegness. 11am, 2.30pm, and 4pm. £5.99.

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime. Neverland Theatre, Skegness. 11am, 2.30pm, and 4pm. £5.99.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

* SO Festival. Skegness. See page 21.

* That’ll Be The Day. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £26 (£25 senior citizens, £15 children).

* Wear a Wild Crown workshop. Gunby Hall. 11am to 3pm. 50 pence per crown.

* Craft fair as part of Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. St Helen’s Church, Stickford. 11am to 3pm. On Sunday, cream teas from 11am to 4pm.

SUNDAY

* SO Festival. Skegenss. See page 21

* T.Rextasy. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24.50.

* Autumn Colour exhibition by Art on the Map group. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Daily. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

* Sunday Afternoon Tea Dance. Alford Corn Exchange. 2-4.30pm. Easy sequence and ballroom dances to recorded music. £5, including tea/coffee and cake.

* Pottery Design and Decoration four-week course starting Sunday, Wednesday, or Thursday, September 1, 4, or 5. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £100 per person. All materials, glazes, and firings included.

MONDAY

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

* The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Gibraltar Point Visitors Centre car park. 10-11am.

* Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

* Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* 50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

* First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

** Got an event coming up or looking to update your entry. Get on touch on david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk