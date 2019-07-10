What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

TODAY

* Temporal Echoes – exhibition by artist Gudrun Ståhl Sharpley. Gunby Estate, Hall, and Gardens. 11am to 5pm. Daily.

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-4pm. £2.50.

* Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae. Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. 7pm.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Exhibition – Vote 100 – A Lincolnshire View of Women’s Suffrage. 2-4pm. Spilsby Theatre. Free entry, donations welcome.

* Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* Get on Your Feet with Strictly Musicals. Dancing to songs from musicals sung by Embassy Theatre Academy Adults. Upstairs at The Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £10 (children £8, groups of six-plus £9).

* Open Poetry and Spoken Word. Spilsby Theatre. 8-9pm. Free entry, donations welcome.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

* Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24.50 (children £12).

* Morris Dancing from Locos-in-Motion Morris dancers. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 12-1pm and 2-3pm. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

* The Mid Lincs Rover Club Annual Rally. Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, East Kirkby. 9am to 4pm.

SUNDAY

* Austin A30 – A35 owners club rally. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 9am-4pm.

MONDAY

* Spilsby Swing Dance Club, Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

* Arts and Crafts Fair. Alford Corn Exchange. 9.30am to 2pm. Free.

* Fashion show by Complete Clothin Co in aid of Christmas Extravaganza. Alford Corn Exchange. £3 in advance, £3.50 on the door.

* The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Storehouse, North Parade. 10-11am.

* East Coast Steampunks present Steampunk Shenanigans. Spilsby Theatre. 8-10.30pm. Free entry, donations welcome.

* Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2. Bring your own project or start a new one with help of tutors. Includes tea, coffee and biscuits.

* Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* 50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

* First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Enquiries – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

* Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5. Enquiries – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

** To share details of your event with us or to update your listing, email david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk