What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

TODAY

Yellow Belly’s United in aid of Lincolnshire flood victims. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £10.

Temporal Echoes – exhibition by artist Gudrun Ståhl Sharpley. Gunby Estate, Hall, and Gardens. 11am to 5pm. Daily.

Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-4pm. £2.50.

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae. Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

Thursday

Exhibition – Vote 100 – A Lincolnshire View of Women’s Suffrage. 2-4pm. Spilsby Theatre. Free entry, donations welcome.

Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

Friday

Forever in Blue Jeans. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £23 (children £15).

Acoustic Music Night. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-11pm. Free entry, donations welcome.

Winter Wilson in Concert. Alford Corn Exchange. 8pm. £8.

ABBAEYES, ABBA tribute act. Partney CofE Primary School. 7-10pm. £15 (£7.50 for children) from school office or Emma on 07739 500001.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

Saturday

Classic car meet. Welcome Inn, Skegness. 12pm.

Joy Pitt – Storyteller. Spilsby Theatre. 8-10.30pm (doors 7.30pm). Free entry, donations welcome.

Burgh Methodist Church Flower Festival. 10am to 4pm.

Gunby National Meadows Days. Gunby Estate, Hall, and Gardens. One-hour trailer rides departing at 11.20am, 12.50pm, 2.20pm, and 3.50pm. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

Sunday

Wizard of Oz (Junior Edition). Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 2.30pm. £15 (children £10).

Sunday Afternoon Tea Dance. Alford Corn Exchange. 2-4.30pm. £5.

MONDAY

Spilsby Swing Dance Club, Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Burgh le Marsh Tea Rooms. 10-11am.

East Coast Steampunks present Steampunk Shenanigans. Spilsby Theatre. 8-10.30pm. Free entry, donations welcome.

Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2. Bring your own project or start a new one with help of tutors. Includes tea, coffee and biscuits.

Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Enquiries – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5. Enquiries – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

