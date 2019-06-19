What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events taking place in the Skegness area this week:

TODAY

* Here and Now – Vivica art exhibition. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free event (admission applies). Every day.

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-4pm. £2.50.

* Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Extinction Rebellion Talk. 15-20 minute talk Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire member followed by Q&A. Spilsby Theatre. 7-8.30pm.

* Exhibition – Vote 100 – A Lincolnshire View of Women’s Suffrage. 2-4pm. Spilsby Theatre. Free entry, donations welcome.

* Midsummer Musical Room Recital. Gunby Estate, Hall, and Gardens. 7.30-9.30pm. £12.50. Book via 01754 892991.

* Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* Acoustic Music Jam. Spilsby Theatre. 8-11pm. Free entry, donations welcome.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

* Northcote Heavy Horse Centre’s 30th anniversary celebrations. 11.30am to 4.30pm. £5 (children/senior citizens £3.50).

SUNDAY

* Skegness Roller Disco. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm. Under 12s must have an accompanying adult. £5 including skate hire (£1 for accompanying spectator).

* Car boot sale and craft fair. Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, Spilsby. 11am to 3pm. 50p.

* Rose Day. Gunby Estate, Hall, and Gardens. 11am to 5pm. Free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

* Batik with Grimsby textile artist Nicky Dillerstone. Alford Craft Market. 10am to 3.30pm. £40.

MONDAY

* Oil Painting – Trees in a landscape with Bridget Jones. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 3.30pm. £47.

* Spilsby Swing Dance Club, Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

* The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. 10-11am. Market Place, Wainfleet. Tea/coffee afterwards.

* Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2. Bring your own project or start a new one with help of tutors. Includes tea, coffee, and biscuits.

* Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* 50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

* First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

