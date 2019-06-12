What’s on in the Skegness area this week

Here is a list of events taking place in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

TODAY

Here and Now – Vivica art exhibition. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free event (admission applies). Every day.

Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-4pm. £2.50, including tea/coffee and biscuits.

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

Fashion show in aid of Mumby Community Centre and Craft Club. Chapel St Leonards Village Hall. 7.30pm. Clothing from high street shops at reduced prices. Tickets £4 in advance (£5 on the door), including tea/coffee, with biscuits, from Jean on 01507 490274.

Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

UK Pink Floyd Experience. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £25.

Open Poetry and Spoken Word. Spilsby Theatre. 8-9.30pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

Make a hanging bird pod with textile artist Karen Lane. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 3.30pm. £50.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

Legends of Darts. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. Tickets from £23.

Throwing on the Potter’s Wheel with Bob Emmett – taster session. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £30.

SUNDAY

Bunny Butts with Alison Bunning of Feltabulous. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £33. Adults only.

MONDAY

Spilsby Swing Dance Club, Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Storehouse, North Parade, Skegness. Meeting on the footpath, with walking from 10-11am. Tea/coffee afterwards.

Weekly Sewing, Knitting, and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2. Bring your own project or start a new one with help of tutors. Includes tea, coffee, and biscuits.

Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

