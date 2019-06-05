What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area in the coming week.

TODAY

Old and New exhibition by Avril Morris, David Morris and Twink Addison. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free event (admission applies). (Every day).

Monthly quilting club with quilter Sue Frecklington. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £13.

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

EJG Dance – Giles Academy presents Dancing with a Stranger. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7pm. £8 (£6 children).

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra present Summer Sunset Soirée. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 7-9pm. £9. Booking essential via the Gunby tea-room or 01754 890102.

Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Walk Right Back. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24 (£15 children).

Acoustic Music Night. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-11pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

Skegness Vegan Festival. Suncastle, North Parade. 10am to 4pm.

There will be a whole range of vegan food available, as well as stalls and live entertainment.

To find out more, search for Skegness Vegan Festival on Facebook.

Beyond the Barricade. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £23.50.

Learn to crochet with tutor Pam Barnel across three weekly sessions, starting on Saturday, June 3. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £50 for course or £18 per session.

Hungry Tortoises children’s pottery. Alford Craft Market. 10.30-11.30am. £7.50.

SUNDAY

Crafts, collectables and car boot in aid of St Lawrence Church, Revesby. Village hall and village green, Revesby. 9am to 1pm. Tables (inside) £8, pitches (outside) £5. To book a table call Sue Watts on 01507 568847 from 3pm onwards.

Mixed media workshop with textile artist Nicky Dillerstone. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 3.30pm. £40.

MONDAY

Spilsby Swing Dance Club, Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. North Sea Observatory, Chapel St Leonards. 10-11am.

Steampunk Shenanigans. Spilsby Theatre. 8-10.30pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

