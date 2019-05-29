What’s on in the Skegness area this week

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

Today

Old and New exhibition by Avril Morris, David Morris and Twink Addison. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free event (admission applies). (Every day until and including Friday).

Meander to the Medieval Moat. 3.5mile guided walk at Gunby Hall from courtyard. 10.30am to 12pm. £3.50.

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

Thursday

Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

Friday

Crooners. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £23.50.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

Saturday

Swan Lake. Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. £20 (£12 children).

A day of getting creative with mindfulness. Spilsby Theatre. 10am to 4pm. £40 per person. Book via www.facebook.com/kindmindbeing, bee.ing@hotmail.com, or 07887 499964.

Live music with REDBeryl. Spilsby Theatre. 8-10pm. Free entry, donations in the hat.

Here and Now – Vivica art exhibition. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free event (admission applies). Every day.

Summer fair. Burgh le Marsh Village Hall. 2pm. Proceeds to St Peter and Paul’s Church.

Children’s mosaic workshops with Caron King of Mayfly Mosaics. Alford Craft Market. 2.30-4pm. £7.50. Book online, in person at the Alford Craft Market Shop, or by calling 01507 463341.

Sunday

Sunday Afternoon Tea Dance. Alford Corn Exchange. Easy sequence and ballroom dances ro recorded music, plus raffle. 2-4.30pm. £5, including tea/coffee and cake.

MONDAY

Spilsby Swing Dance Club, Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion,

Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

The Sooty Show. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 11am an 2.30pm. £14 (£12 children, £46 family).

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Meeting in the car park at The Crown Hotel, in Drummond Road, Skegness. 10-11am.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

