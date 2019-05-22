What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events due to take place in the Skegness area in the coming week ...

TODAY

Old and New exhibition by Avril Morris, David Morris and Twink Addison. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free event (admission applies). (Every day).

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

Linkage presents It’s A Showstopper. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7pm. £15 (children £12).

Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Both Sides of Phil Collins. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £22.50 (children £15).

Steve Hewlett. Neverland Theatre, Skegness. 7pm for 7.30pm start. £13 (children/senior citizens £12).

Fortnightly sewing and chat group, Alford Craft Market, 10.30am to 12.30pm. £2 per person to cover tea, coffee and biscuits. No need to book.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

Showaddywaddy. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. £23 (children £15). 7.30pm.

Pond-dipping. Discover minibeasts in ice house pond. Gunby Estate, Hall, and Gardens. 11.30am to 1pm. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

Lanc, Tank, and Military Machines. Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre. From 9.30am. £12 (£4 children).

Alford Craft Market Spring Bank Holiday Working Crafts Weekend. Variety of stalls at Alford Manor House. 10am to 5pm. (Also Sunday and Monday).

SUNDAY

The Carpenters Story. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24.50 (£23.50 senior citizens, £12.50 children).

Medieval Tournament. Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, Great Steeping, Spilsby. 10.30am to 3.30pm. £5 (£3.50 children/senior citizens).

MONDAY

Lanc, Tank, and Military Machines. Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre. From 9.30am. £12 (£4 children).

Beginners daytime four-week sewing group with Sandy Loosley. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £26.

Spilsby Swing Dance Club, Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Info – Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092.

TUESDAY

Fortnightly knit, crochet and chat group, Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 12.30pm. £2 per person. Includes tea, coffee and biscuits. No need to book.

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Burgh le Marsh Tearooms. 10-11am.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.