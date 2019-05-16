What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area in the coming week.

TODAY

Exhibition and sale of Alford Craft Market’s members’ work, North Sea Observatory, Chapel St Leonards. 10am-4pm (running daily until May 18).

Old and New exhibition by Avril Morris, David Morris and Twink Addison. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free event (admission applies). (Every day).

Six-week pottery design and decoration course, beginning on Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16. Alford Craft Market. £12.

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

Hidden Gunby. See behind closed doors and peek into Gunby Hall’s hidden corners. 10.30-11.30am. £4.

Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

The Solid Gold Rock ‘N’ Roll Show. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £29.50/£34.50.

Open Poetry and Spoken Word. Spilsby Theatre. 8-9.30pm. Free, but donations welcome.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

Al Murray. Landlord of Hope and Glory. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £29.50.

And This Is My Friend Mr Laurel. Neverland Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £15 (£14 for children).

Wartime Village. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm. £5 (£3 for children).

Orpharion, live folk music. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-10.30pm. Free entry, donations welcome.

Pond-dipping. Discover minibeasts in ice house pond. Gunby Estate, Hall, and Gardens. 11.30am to 1pm. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

Flower festival. Church of St Thomas of Canterbury, Mumby. 10am to 4pm.

SUNDAY

Wartime Village. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm. £5 (£3 for children).

Acoustic Music Jam and Cake. Spilsby Theatre. 2.30-5.30pm. Free entry, donations welcome.

Flower festival. Church of St Thomas of Canterbury, Mumby. 10am to 4pm.

MONDAY

Spilsby Swing Dance Club, Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

TUESDAY

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Finnigans Bar, Skegness. 10-11am.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

** Send your events to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk