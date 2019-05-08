What’s on in the Skegness area this week?

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area this week (May 8 edition) ...

TODAY

Old and New exhibition by Avril Morris, David Morris and Twink Addison. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am to 5pm. Free event (admission applies). (Every day).

Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

Dance fit. Burgh Baptist Community Church. Variety of music from 2-3pm, line dancing from 3-4pm. Beginners’ tuition is available. Information on 810105.

THURSDAY

Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Music Hall Tavern. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £20 (£11.50 for children).

Fortnightly sewing and chat group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 12.30pm. £2 per person to cover tea, coffee and biscuits. No need to book.

Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

That’ll Be The Day. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £26 (£25 for senior citizens, £15 for children).

The Jam Tarts. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-10.30pm. Free entry, donations in the hat.

Exhibition and sale of Alford Craft Market’s members work. North Sea Observatory, Chapel St Leonards. 10am-4pm (running every day until May 18).

The Musicians of the Dreaming Spires. Concert at Langton Church, Langton-by-Spilsby. 6.30pm. £17 in advance or £19 on the door. 01790 753649.

Cutwater Productions present There’s Trouble Brewing. Stickford Community Centre. 7.30pm. £7 from 01205 480477 or 01205 480249.

SUNDAY

Six-week pottery design and decoration course, beginning on Sunday May 12, Wednesday May 15, and Thursday, May 16. Alford Craft Market. £12.

MONDAY

Spilsby Swing Dance Club. Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop Lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

First Step To Fitness. Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Active Ageing. Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

TUESDAY

Throwing on the Potters Wheel with Bob Emmett – taster session. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am. £30.

Fortnightly knit, crochet and chat group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 12.30pm. £2 per person. Includes tea, coffee and biscuits. No need to book.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

First Step to Fitness. Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

Stretch and Release. Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

