What’s on in the Skegness area this week

Here is a list of some of the events taking place in and around Skegness from today (Wednesday, April 24) ...

TODAY

* Monthly quilting club with Sue Frecklington. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 3.30pm. £13.

* Old and New exhibition by Avril Morris, David Morris, and Twink Addison. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am to 5pm. Free event (admission applies). (Every day).

* Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* Kevin Clifton in Burn the Floor with Graziano Di Prima. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. VIP show package £75, premium seats £35, circle seats £28, restricted view £25.

* Acoustic Music Night. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-11pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

* Let’s Hang On. The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24 (children £10).

* Family Fun Weekend. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm. Entry by donation. Then, Saturday only, evening entertainment with licensed bar and music from Nigel and Terri. 7pm-late. Admission £3.50 (children £2).

* Classic car meet. Welcome Inn, Skegness. 12pm.

SUNDAY

* The Barry Manilow Songbook. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £23 (children £15).

* Family Fun Weekend. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm. Entry by donation.

* Sunday Afternoon Tea Dance. Alford Corn Exchange. Easy sequence and ballroom dances to recorded music. £5 (includes tea/coffee and cake).

MONDAY

* Family Fun Weekend. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 10am to 4pm. Entry by donation.

* Gunby’s 75th Anniversary Garden Party. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. Games, displays and treats. 11am-5pm. Free event (admission applies).

* Spilsby Swing Dance Club. Spilsby Theatre. Doors 7pm. Lindy Hop Lesson (7.30-8.15pm), break/freestyle followed by Balboa Workshop (8.15-8.30pm), then freestyle open dance floor (until 10pm). £5.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness. Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing. Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

TUESDAY

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* 50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

* First Step to Fitness. Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Stretch and Release. Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

** Send your events for the Leisure page to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk