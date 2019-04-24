What’s on in the Skegness-area this week?

Here is a list of some of the events taking place in and around Skegness from today (Wednesday, April 24) ...

TODAY

* Skegness Art Group exhibition – Brush Strokes. Gunby Estate, Hall, and Gardens. 11am-5pm. Every day.

* The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-5pm. Every day, except Thursday and Friday.

* Get Funked, hosted by Magna Vitae, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 7pm.

Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Memory Lane Cream Tea. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 12pm. 4pm. £8.95. Pre-booking essential.

* Memory Lane. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 2pm. £17.50.

* Knit & Natter. Burgh Baptist Community Church. 2-4pm.

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. To book a place, call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* A Country Night in Nashville. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24.50 (children £12).

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness.

* Jazz/Easy Listening Night featuring The Dazzlers Jazz Band. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-10.30pm. Free entry, donations in the hat.

* Fortnightly sewing and chat group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 12.30pm. £2 per person to cover tea, coffee and biscuits. No need to book.

* Coffee morning. Stickford Community Centre. 10.30am to 12pm. Tea or coffee and cake for £1.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon.

SATURDAY

* Wannabe. The Spice Girls Show. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £22.50.

* Saskia – Live music. Spilsby Theatre. 7.30-10.30pm. £10.

* The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-5pm. Every day, except Thursday and Friday.

* Quiz night with fish and chips. Alford Corn Exchange. £10.

* ‘Looking back’ sale – jigsaws, board games, toys, collectables, CDs. Mumby Church with proceeds to church. 10am to 4pm.

SUNDAY

* The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition. Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens. 11am-5pm.

MONDAY

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness. Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing. Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

TUESDAY

* Fortnightly knit, crochet and chat group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 12.30pm. £2 per person. Includes tea, coffee and biscuits. No need to book.

* Learn to Crochet. Three sessions at Alford Craft Market. 1pm. £50 for course or £18 per session.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* 50+ Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am Tone-Fit, 11.45am Stretch-Fit, 1pm Dance-Fit.

* First Step to Fitness. Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 6pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Stretch and Release. Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road. 7.30pm. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

