What’s on in the Skegness area in the week ahead

Here is a rundown of events coming up in the Skegness area in the week ahead ...

WEDNESDAY (OCTOBER 23)

* Memories are Made of This. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 2pm. £17.50. Pre-show or post-show cream tea at 1pm or 4pm, priced at £8.95.

* Fear Island. Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. Selected dates until November 3. Attractions £6 (£5 if pre-booked); Scare Pass £18 (£15 if pre-booked).

* Further Recollections and Reflections exhibition from Mike Finney. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Daily. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-3.30pm. £2.50.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Dracula – One Bloody Fang After Another. Spilsby Theatre. £9 (£32 for group of four). 7.30-9.30pm.

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* Les Musicals. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £25.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

* The Elvis Years. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £24.50 (£15 for children).

* Halloween Grotto featuring Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas and face painting. Hildreds Shopping Centre, Skegness 11am-3pm. Free.

* The Sessions House and Alpaca Soundsystem present a night of dance music from DJ Oz and DJ James Clark with Day of the Dead theme (fancy dress optional). Spilsby Theatre. 8pm until late. Free entry, but donations welcome.

* Ghostly Halloween Hall. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Free, but normal admission charges apply.

* Spooktacular Evening - fancy dress competition, aerial performance, fire performance, equestrian vaulting, small animal handling, apple bobbing, pumpkin carving, spooky crafts. Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, Skegness. 3.30-6.30pm. £3.

* Ascot in Alford. Race night with fun, food, frolics and fillies. Alford Corn Exchange. £10.

* Spooky Trick or Treat Trail. Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, Friskney. 10am to 4pm. £1, plus standard entry admission. Sunday also.

SUNDAY

* Rock Icons. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £23.50 (£15 for children).

* Afternoon tea. Alford Corn Exchange. 12pm to 2pm.

MONDAY

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5.

TUESDAY

* The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Meeting at the Market Place, Wainfleet. 10-11am.

* Burgh parish quiz. WI Hall. 7.30pm. Teams of four allowed. £4 per team. To book, call 810194 before Sunday.

* Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

* Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* Tone-Fit, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am. Enquiries to Jan Hutson on 07833 331149.

* First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

