What’s on in the Skegness area in the week ahead

Here is a list of events coming up in the Skegness area from tomorrow (Wednesday, October 16).

WEDNESDAY

* Fear Island. Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. Selected dates until November 3. Attractions £6 (£5 if pre-booked); Scare Pass £18 (£15 if pre-booked).

* Further Recollections and Reflections exhibition from Mike Finney. Gunby Hall. 11am to 5pm. Daily. Free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

* Alford Arts and Crafts Group. Alford Corn Exchange. 1.30-3.30pm. £2.50.

* Painting classes with Fossey. Village Church Farm, Skegness. 11am-1pm.

THURSDAY

* Hidden Gunby. See the areas of Gunby Hall that are normally not open to the public. Gunby Hall. 1-2pm. Free.

* Make felt ‘inches’. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 3.30pm. £15. Book online, in person at the Alford Craft Market Shop, or by calling 01507 463341 (daytime only).

* Glyn’s Art For Life, Methodist Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness. 9am-11.30am. Book on 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

* Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, Skegness, 7.30-10pm.

* Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s and Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

* Louth Male Voice Choir. Burgh Church. 7.30pm. £8, which including refreshments. Available on the door. Enquiries to Father Terry on 810216

* Acoustic Music Jam. Spilsby Theatre. 8-11pm. Free entry, donations welcome/.

* Palms Tai Chi Club, at Trusthorpe Village Hall, Fridays 10.30am to noon, £4.

* Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

* Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. 50p per crown.

SATURDAY

* Martin Kemp Back to the 80s DJ Set. Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm. £25 (VIP Meet and Greet £45).

* Dracula – One Bloody Fang After Another. Spilsby Theatre. £9 (£32 for group of four). 7.30-9.30pm.

* Prize Bingo. Stickford Community Centre. Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

* Wildlife Walk. A walk through the Coastal Country Park. Meeting at Farmer Brown’s Ice Cream, Woodrow Farm, Huttoft. 10am to 12pm.

MONDAY

* Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel, Skegness, 10-11.30am. £4.

* Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners’ class from 1.30-2.30pm, and an improvers’ class from 2.30-3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

* First Step To Fitness, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 9am. £5. Contact Lisa at Lincolnshire Fitness on 07749 842092 for details.

* Active Ageing, Spilsby Pavilion, Ancaster Avenue. 10.15am. £5.

TUESDAY

* The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group. Meeting at the Crown Hotel, in Drummond Road, Skegness. 10-11am.

* Burgh parish quiz. WI Hall. 7.30pm. Teams of four allowed. £4 per team. To book, call 810194 before Sunday.

* Weekly Sewing, Knitting and Crochet group. Alford Craft Market. 10.30am to 1.30pm. £2 (includes refreshments).

* Weekly bingo. Alford Corn Exchange. 6.30pm for a 7pm start. £1 per book of eight games, £1 per flyer game.

* Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

* Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7-8pm.

* Tone-Fit, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, Orby Road, 10.30am. Enquiries to Jan Hutson on 07833 331149.

* First Step to Fitness, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall, 6pm. £5. Stretch and Release, Burgh le Marsh WI Hall. 7.30pm. £5.

