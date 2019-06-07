VOLUNTEERS WEEK: Here's a dino-mite volunteering opportunity for you - with dinosaurs

The Collection Museum in Lincoln is looking for local volunteers to help visitors have a dino-mite experience this summer!

The museum is looking for enthusiastic people to help with this summer's Dinosaur Encounter – a thrilling exhibition direct from London’s Natural History Museum!

Paul Mason, visitor experience manager, said: "Whether you're 16 and just starting out, looking to gain experience in the heritage sector, or just wanting to try something new – you may very well be able to help us.

"As an exhibition volunteer you are likely to be the first person many of our visitors will encounter, so we are looking for volunteers who are positive, have a sense of fun and want to help make their day as special as possible.

"The role will include greeting visitors to the exhibition in a warm and friendly manner, orientating them around the site and answering general enquiries. You'll also monitor and control visitor numbers in the gallery space.

"So if you're a friendly and enthusiastic person and would like to be a part of our fantastic team, please get in touch."

Dinosaur Encounter runs from Saturday 13 July to Sunday 8 September, and is packed with spectacular dinosaur models and animatronics, fossil replicas and even a roaring, snorting T-Rex, visitors.

The volunteering role is ideal for people with excellent communication skills, who are interested in developing a sound knowledge of the day-to-day running of a public museum and gallery.

To apply, complete the application form available from the museum reception or online atwww.lincolnshire.gov.uk/volunteering .

If you have any questions or need further information about this role, please contact The Collection via email at thecollection@lincolnshire.gov.uk or telephone 01522 550965.