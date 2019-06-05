VOLUNTEERS WEEK: A steaming success for light railway in Skegness

Volunteers at the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway have been using Volunteers Week to get together and make their final preparations for their 10th Anniversary of the Re-opening Gala,

On Saturday, volunteers carried out a successful steaming of the beautiful steam locomotive Jurassic.

Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway is run by a team of dedicated volunteers who donate an average of 3,500 hours every year to keep the railway open to the public.

They have also been busy at work on the new siding in the railway’s yard in Walls Lane in the Skegness Water Leisure Park.

Over the closed season, much of the rail, the sleepers and ballast have been replaced by newer, heavier rail obtained from the MoD, on second hand London Underground sleepers and recycled ballast. This has only been achieved by the team being joined by a number of new, skilled volunteers.

Railway spokesman John Chappell said: “Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway is run by a team of dedicated volunteers who donate an average of 3,500 hours every year to keep the railway open to the public. Many of our volunteers are local to Skegness but we also have others who regularly travel from East Yorkshire, Co. Durham, Wiltshire, Lancashire and Nottinghamshire to restore the collection and operate the trains.”

“What better way to recognise the contribution of our volunteers than through the successful steaming of the Jurassic’s after her restoration and seeing the completion of the effective rebuild of LCLR over its closed season. This really shows what remarkable things can be achieved by a small band of enthusiastic volunteers.”

The 2019 season will start with a free service for the annual Caravan Show at the Skegness Water Leisure Park on Saturday, June 15, when no fares will be charged – travel will be free.

The 10th Anniversary of the Re-opening Gala will be held on Saturday, July 13.

For further information on opening times and volunteer opportunities, visit their website here.