What is thought to be the first ever vegan festival will take place in Skegness next weekend.

The Skegness Vegan Festival will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 10am to 4pm at Suncastle, in North Parade.

There will be a whole range of vegan food available, as well as stalls and live entertainment.

To find out more, search for Skegness Vegan Festival on Facebook.